Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Rajasekhar in Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan

Published on May 14, 2025 by nymisha

South Stars dominating Bollywood in Remunerations
Buzz: Nani to work with Dulquer Salmaan?
Pawan Kalyan back to the sets of OG
Big Boost for Andhra’s Metro Rail Projects
Amaravati’s Mega Cable Bridge Project Takes Shape – Tenders Worth ₹593 Crores to Be Floated Soon

Exclusive: Rajasekhar in Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently occupied with Kingdom and the makers today announced that the film will hit the screens on July 4th. Vijay Deverakonda is committed for Rowdy Janardhan, a rural entertainer that will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The pre-production work of the film is happening and the shoot commences this year. We have some exclusive update about the film. Veteran actor Rajasekhar has been roped in for an important and powerful role in this film.

A look test has been conducted on Rajasekhar and the actor too signed the film. He demanded a decent remuneration and the makers have given their nod. Rajasekhar has been approached for several roles but the actor is choosy and he is rejecting most of them. Rajasekhar has a full-length role in Rowdy Janardhan and he is all excited about the assignment. Rashmika is the leading lady and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda is also committed to Rahul Sankrityan for a film and the shoot starts in June.

South Stars dominating Bollywood in Remunerations
Buzz: Nani to work with Dulquer Salmaan?
Pawan Kalyan back to the sets of OG

South Stars dominating Bollywood in Remunerations
Buzz: Nani to work with Dulquer Salmaan?
Pawan Kalyan back to the sets of OG
Big Boost for Andhra’s Metro Rail Projects
Amaravati’s Mega Cable Bridge Project Takes Shape – Tenders Worth ₹593 Crores to Be Floated Soon

Big Boost for Andhra’s Metro Rail Projects
Amaravati’s Mega Cable Bridge Project Takes Shape – Tenders Worth ₹593 Crores to Be Floated Soon
Legendary Golconda Blue Diamond: Escaped the Auction

