Exclusive: Rajasekhar in Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently occupied with Kingdom and the makers today announced that the film will hit the screens on July 4th. Vijay Deverakonda is committed for Rowdy Janardhan, a rural entertainer that will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The pre-production work of the film is happening and the shoot commences this year. We have some exclusive update about the film. Veteran actor Rajasekhar has been roped in for an important and powerful role in this film.

A look test has been conducted on Rajasekhar and the actor too signed the film. He demanded a decent remuneration and the makers have given their nod. Rajasekhar has been approached for several roles but the actor is choosy and he is rejecting most of them. Rajasekhar has a full-length role in Rowdy Janardhan and he is all excited about the assignment. Rashmika is the leading lady and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda is also committed to Rahul Sankrityan for a film and the shoot starts in June.