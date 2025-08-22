x
Exclusive: Rasha Thadani all set for Tollywood Debut

Published on August 22, 2025

Exclusive: Rasha Thadani all set for Tollywood Debut

Superstar Krishna’s grandson and son of actor Ramesh Babu named Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is making his debut as lead actor this year. He underwent extensive training for years and his debut film has been locked. Young and talented Ajay Bhupathi will launch Jaya Krishna and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on. Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Tollywood debut with this film and she will be introduced as the leading lady with this untitled film.

Rasha was considered to be launched along with Nandamuri successor Mokshagna but the project got shelved. Now, Rasha bagged an opportunity to be launched beside Jaya Krishna and an official announcement will be made soon. Vyjayanthi Movies and Anandi Art Creations will jointly produce this prestigious film. Some of the top technicians are on board for this film which is planned on a big-budget. More details awaited.

