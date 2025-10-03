Exclusive: Ravi Teja and Kishore Tirumala’s Film Title

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is joining hands with director Kishore Tirumala for an exciting project that has already set fans buzzing. The film, produced by SLV Cinemas, features Ketika Sharma and Ashika Ranganath as the female leads. Earlier, there were strong reports that the makers were considering “Anarkali” as the film’s title. However, the buzz now is that another interesting title, “Bharthamahasayulaku Vignapthi” (A Request to Husbands), is under serious discussion. The team has planned a special video shoot during their Spain schedule, which will officially announce the final title.

The makers are working at a brisk pace, with plans to release the film for Sankranti 2026. With shooting progressing rapidly, the first look is expected to be unveiled soon. Known for delivering high-energy performances, Ravi Teja’s collaboration with Kishore Tirumala, renowned for balancing mass appeal with emotional depth and has raised expectations.