Exclusive: Rs 600 Cr Digital Deal for Allu Arjun’s Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun is working with Atlee for an interesting project. A major portion of the shoot is happening in Mumbai. Bunny is juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as per the schedules. Both Allu Arjun and Atlee are taking a record remuneration and the final budget of the film will touch Rs 1000 crores. We have some exclusive information about the digital deal of the film. Digital giant Netflix is in advanced talks to acquire the digital rights of the film and the deal is negotiated for Rs 600 crores.

Netflix has agreed to pay Rs 600 crores for the film which is a record among the Indian films. This deal includes the digital deal for all the languages. Some of the top Hollywood technicians are working on the VFX work. Top actresses Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor are the leading ladies. Sun Pictures is investing a bomb on this big-budget attempt. The film is yet to be titled and it will hit the screens during summer 2027. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by the second half of 2026.