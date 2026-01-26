Exclusive: Sai Dharam Tej and KA Directors Film on Cards

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej is completely occupied with Sambarala Yeti Gattu, an action drama which is the costliest attempt of Tej’s career. The film is expected to release in summer this year and Sai Dharam Tej will be relieved after the film’s release. He has been quite selective and has rejected several films in the past few months. Sai Dharam Tej has given his nod for his next film and it will be produced by Sahu Garapati on Shine Screens. Sahu recently produced Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with Anil Ravipudi.

KA directors Sandeep and Sujeeth impressed Sai Dharam Tej with a script. The discussions have been going on for the past few months and the project has been finalized recently. This film would be one more expensive film in Sai Dharam Tej’s career and an official announcement will be made very soon. The shoot commences post summer and it will release next year.