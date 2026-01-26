x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Sai Dharam Tej and KA Directors Film on Cards

Published on January 26, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Actress Eesha Rebba
image
Exclusive: Two Top Producers coming for Anil Ravipudi
image
Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal
image
Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth
image
Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look

Exclusive: Sai Dharam Tej and KA Directors Film on Cards

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej is completely occupied with Sambarala Yeti Gattu, an action drama which is the costliest attempt of Tej’s career. The film is expected to release in summer this year and Sai Dharam Tej will be relieved after the film’s release. He has been quite selective and has rejected several films in the past few months. Sai Dharam Tej has given his nod for his next film and it will be produced by Sahu Garapati on Shine Screens. Sahu recently produced Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with Anil Ravipudi.

KA directors Sandeep and Sujeeth impressed Sai Dharam Tej with a script. The discussions have been going on for the past few months and the project has been finalized recently. This film would be one more expensive film in Sai Dharam Tej’s career and an official announcement will be made very soon. The shoot commences post summer and it will release next year.

Next Irumudi First Look: Ravi Teja in never-seen-before avatar Previous NRI TDP Chicago Celebrates Nara Lokesh’s Birthday
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Two Top Producers coming for Anil Ravipudi
image
Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth
image
Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Actress Eesha Rebba
image
Exclusive: Two Top Producers coming for Anil Ravipudi
image
Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal
image
Purushaha Theme Song: Keeravani Brings Wit & Warmth
image
Manchu Manoj Unleashes David Reddy Madness with Powerful first look

Most Read

image
Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal
image
NRI TDP Chicago Celebrates Nara Lokesh’s Birthday
image
Viral: Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Gurudwara

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event