Exclusive: Sai Dharam Tej’s next Launched

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej has been on a break for more than a year. His last film Virupaksha released in summer last year and it ended up as a blockbuster. He was in talks for several projects but some of them did not materialize. His next film has been launched in a grand manner this morning with a pooja ceremony. The film is launched in the outskirts of the city and the regular shoot will follow. Rakesh, a debutant will direct the film which is a periodic drama and is planned on a massive budget. Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy will bankroll this project on Prime Show Entertainment banner.

The makers will announce the details of the cast and the crew members officially very soon. Sai Dharam Tej was also seen along with Pawan Kalyan in Bro but the film failed to make an impact. His film with Sampath Nandi got shelved. He is in talks with a couple of young directors and he will announce new projects soon.