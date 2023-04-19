Exclusive: Sai Tej signs his Next

Supreme Star Sai Tej met with an accident and he took his time to recover. The Mega actor is testing his luck with Virupaksha and the film is hitting the screens this Friday. The film is carrying decent expectations and Sai Tej is promoting the film. The actor is yet to announce his next film. As per the exclusive update, Sai Tej will work with Sampath Nandi in his next film and it would be a mass entertainer. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainment will bankroll this prestigious film.

The shoot is expected to commence in June this year. An official announcement is expected soon. Sai Tej is also done with the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake and the film is announced for July 28th release. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan played a prominent role and Samuthirakani directed this interesting film.