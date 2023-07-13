Exclusive: Sai Tej’s Cheetila Chinni

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej is a relieved man as his recent film Virupaksha ended up as the biggest hit in the career of Tej. He will soon test his luck with BRO, a film that also has Pawan Kalyan playing a crucial role. He signed an entertainer to be directed by a debutant Jayanth and the film’s formal launch took place a couple of months ago.

The film is said to be a comic entertainer and it is titled Cheetila Chinni. Sai Tej plays a youngster who is into a small finance business. Agent fame Sakshi Vaidhya is the leading lady and the shoot of Cheetila Chinni will start in August. BVSN Prasad will produce this comic entertainer and the film releases next year.