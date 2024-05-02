Exclusive: Samyuktha in Bellamkonda’s Next

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has signed a big-budget film that will be produced by Moon Shine Pictures. Ludheer Byreddy is making his directorial debut with this interesting attempt that is planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores. The film will have its official launch in June and the film was under pre-production for more than a year. As per the exclusive update, successful actress Samyuktha has been roped in as the leading lady in this film. Samyuktha worked in successful films like Bheemla Nayak, Bimbisara, Virupaksha and Sir. She is currently busy with several Telugu and Malayalam movies.

The makers are pretty confident on the script and they decided to invest Rs 50 crores on the film. The film is a mix of socio fantasy, science fiction and the makers are in plans to release the film in all the Indian languages. The team is currently finalizing the actors and technicians. An official announcement will be made at the right time. Bellakonda Sreenivas is currently shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra. The film releases later this year.