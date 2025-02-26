Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt in Sai Dharam Tej’s Next

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is quite busy with films in all the Indian languages. He played the lead antagonist in Ram’s Double iSmart and he is playing a crucial role in Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab that is in the final stages of shoot. There are strong speculations that Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist in Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda 2. Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is shooting for his next film Sambarala Yeti Gattu.

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Sanjay Dutt has been finalized to play the lead antagonist in Sambarala Yeti Gattu. The film’s director Rohit narrated the script and the makers offered a handsome remuneration after which Sanjay Dutt signed the film. He is expected to join the sets of Sambarala Yeti Gattu very soon. An action episode composed by Ram – Lakshman is currently underway. Sambarala Yeti Gattu is made on a budget of Rs 100 crores and Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady. Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy is the producer and the released glimpse impressed everyone.