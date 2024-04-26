x
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma's Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan's Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash's Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Movie News

Exclusive: Teja Sajja in talks for one more Film

Teja Sajja caught everyone’s attention after scoring back-to-back hits. He was seen in Oh Baby, Zombie Reddy and Hanuman. His recent one Hanuman is a pan-Indian success and the youngster is rushed with many offers. But Teja Sajja is not in a mad rush and he is focused on one more big-budget periodic film. His next film is Mirai directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and the film is announced for a pan-Indian release in summer next year. Teja Sajja will complete the filming of Mirai by September this year.

He is keen to do one more film right after the completion of Mirai. Talented director Nandini Reddy narrated a youthful entertainer for Teja Sajja and he has given a positive nod. Nandini Reddy is currently working on the final script and the film will be announced if things fall in the right place. People Media Factory may produce this youthful entertainer. Teja Sajja is also on a hunt for different scripts and he is keen to do romantic entertainers after Mirai.

Next Krishnamma: Mythri & Prime Show releasing on May 10 Previous No truth in Kiara Advani working with Prabhas
