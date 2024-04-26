Exclusive: Teja Sajja in talks for one more Film

Teja Sajja caught everyone’s attention after scoring back-to-back hits. He was seen in Oh Baby, Zombie Reddy and Hanuman. His recent one Hanuman is a pan-Indian success and the youngster is rushed with many offers. But Teja Sajja is not in a mad rush and he is focused on one more big-budget periodic film. His next film is Mirai directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and the film is announced for a pan-Indian release in summer next year. Teja Sajja will complete the filming of Mirai by September this year.

He is keen to do one more film right after the completion of Mirai. Talented director Nandini Reddy narrated a youthful entertainer for Teja Sajja and he has given a positive nod. Nandini Reddy is currently working on the final script and the film will be announced if things fall in the right place. People Media Factory may produce this youthful entertainer. Teja Sajja is also on a hunt for different scripts and he is keen to do romantic entertainers after Mirai.