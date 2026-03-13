x
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Trivikram’s Big No for Pawan Kalyan’s Films

Published on March 13, 2026 by sankar

A New World Rises For Nani’s Aaya Sher
Hats Off To PK’s Dedication Amid Political Hustle: Mythri Ravi
Ticket Hike: Mythri gets a Stay from Supreme Court
IPL 2026: CSK Faces Legal Trouble Ahead of IPL
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate

The entire Telugu cinema is well aware that Pawan Kalyan relies on Trivikram Srinivas in finalizing his projects. Mega fans were furious when Trivikram picked up remakes for Pawan Kalyan. Rumors also say that Trivikram also holds a share in Pawan’s films for setting up films and finalizing the scripts. The biggest surprise is that Trivikram did not direct Pawan Kalyan after the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi but he is involved in most of the films of Pawan.

The recent update says that Trivikram is completely focused on his projects and he is not involved in the upcoming films of Pawan Kalyan. A top producer has approached Trivikram recently and the director has rejected the proposal of setting up a film with Pawan Kalyan. He said that he is not involved in his future projects. Pawan too is committed to do films for Ram Talluri, People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. He is in talks with the producers directly without Trivikram’s involvement. He is keen to take up 2-3 films in the coming years.

