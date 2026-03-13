Exclusive: Trivikram’s Big No for Pawan Kalyan’s Films

The entire Telugu cinema is well aware that Pawan Kalyan relies on Trivikram Srinivas in finalizing his projects. Mega fans were furious when Trivikram picked up remakes for Pawan Kalyan. Rumors also say that Trivikram also holds a share in Pawan’s films for setting up films and finalizing the scripts. The biggest surprise is that Trivikram did not direct Pawan Kalyan after the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi but he is involved in most of the films of Pawan.

The recent update says that Trivikram is completely focused on his projects and he is not involved in the upcoming films of Pawan Kalyan. A top producer has approached Trivikram recently and the director has rejected the proposal of setting up a film with Pawan Kalyan. He said that he is not involved in his future projects. Pawan too is committed to do films for Ram Talluri, People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. He is in talks with the producers directly without Trivikram’s involvement. He is keen to take up 2-3 films in the coming years.