Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Exclusive: Two Happening Directors No for Top Star

Published on September 4, 2025 by swathy

Exclusive: Two Happening Directors No for Top Star

There is an interesting gossip making rounds across the circles of Telugu cinema. He is the new pan-Indian star from Telugu cinema who scored a resounding success recently. He is working on a Global film with a top director and the film releases in 2027. The actor through his team has approached two of the most happening directors and one among them is a Telugu director who made it big in Hindi. The other director hails from South but he is working with top Telugu stars.

Both these actors have rejected the proposal of this top star from Telugu cinema. The common reason is the creative involvement of the actor. The Telugu actor is also eager about Bollywood collaborations and the discussions are going on. With top directors rejecting him, the Tollywood actor is now on a search for the right Bollywood director for his upcoming movie to match his image and the business.

Next Can Anushka do More Films? Previous Alcohol on Jan 1st: Teaser delivers the impact & raises anticipation
