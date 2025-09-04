Exclusive: Two Happening Directors No for Top Star

There is an interesting gossip making rounds across the circles of Telugu cinema. He is the new pan-Indian star from Telugu cinema who scored a resounding success recently. He is working on a Global film with a top director and the film releases in 2027. The actor through his team has approached two of the most happening directors and one among them is a Telugu director who made it big in Hindi. The other director hails from South but he is working with top Telugu stars.

Both these actors have rejected the proposal of this top star from Telugu cinema. The common reason is the creative involvement of the actor. The Telugu actor is also eager about Bollywood collaborations and the discussions are going on. With top directors rejecting him, the Tollywood actor is now on a search for the right Bollywood director for his upcoming movie to match his image and the business.