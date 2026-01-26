Exclusive: Two Top Producers coming for Anil Ravipudi

Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi has delivered nine blockbusters in a row in Telugu cinema. His recent offering Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi is a stupendous blockbuster for Sankranthi and everyone is eager about the upcoming film of Anil Ravipudi. There are a lot of speculations going on about the next film of Anil Ravipudi and the talented director said that the film will be announced in a week.

Two top production houses Shine Screens and Suresh Productions will join hands for the next film of Anil Ravipudi. Victory Venkatesh will play the lead role in this hilarious entertainer and the shooting formalities will commence this year. Venkatesh has given his formal nod for the idea that is narrated by Anil Ravipudi recently. Suresh Productions will co-produce the film while Sahu Garapati who produced Bhagavanth Kesari and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with Anil Ravipudi will produce this prestigious project. This untitled film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2027 in theatres.