Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Akkineni handsome hunk Naga Chaitanya is completely focused on the shoot of Thandel, the costliest film of his career. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is announced for February 7th release. Sai Pallavi is the heroine and GA2 Pictures are the producers. Naga Chaitanya will complete his shoot before the end of this month. There is no official announcement made about his next film. He has been in talks with Karthik Varma Dandu who made an impressive debut with Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha. Naga Chaitanya heard the final draft and gave his nod for the project last month. A formal launch of the film took place recently without any announcement.

The shooting formalities of this untitled action thriller will start on December 11th in Hyderabad. The film will be shot extensively in Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Shimla and Araku respectively. The female lead is yet to be announced by the makers. BVSN Prasad’s Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra are the producers. The entire technical team for this untitled film is finalized. A formal announcement will be made by the makers very soon.