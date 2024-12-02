Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently completely focused on his next release titled Raja Saab. The film is directed by Maruthi and it is said to be a horror comedy. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the leading ladies and a major portion of the shoot is planned to be completed in a set. The makers are in plans to complete the entire filming of Raja Saab by the end of December. The team is planning to release the teaser of the film for Christmas.

A mass number and the first single of Raja Saab will be out during Sankranthi holiday season. The promotional activities will start from March and the makers are in plans to release Raja Saab on April 10th across the globe. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 450 crores. Thaman is the music composer and People Media Factory are the producers. Prabhas is also shooting for Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.