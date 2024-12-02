x
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Published on December 2, 2024 by nymisha

Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Raja Saab

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently completely focused on his next release titled Raja Saab. The film is directed by Maruthi and it is said to be a horror comedy. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the leading ladies and a major portion of the shoot is planned to be completed in a set. The makers are in plans to complete the entire filming of Raja Saab by the end of December. The team is planning to release the teaser of the film for Christmas.

A mass number and the first single of Raja Saab will be out during Sankranthi holiday season. The promotional activities will start from March and the makers are in plans to release Raja Saab on April 10th across the globe. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 450 crores. Thaman is the music composer and People Media Factory are the producers. Prabhas is also shooting for Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

