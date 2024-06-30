x
Home > Movie News > Exclusive: Varun Tej and his AI Love Story

Exclusive: Varun Tej and his AI Love Story

Published on June 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: Varun Tej and his AI Love Story

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Varun Tej has given his nod for a new film that will be helmed by Touch Chesi Chudu fame Vikram Sirikonda. The film starts rolling next year and top production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. We have some interesting news and the film is a love story based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Vikram Sirikonda has worked on this script for two years and Varun Tej was impressed completely. The pre-production work of this untitled film is happening currently.

Varun Tej is busy wrapping up the shoot of Matka in the direction of Karuna Kumar. Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments are the producers. Varun Tej also gave his nod for Merlapaka Gandhi and the film rolls this year. First Frame Entertainments are the producers. Though the actor hasn’t scored any hit in the recent years, Varun Tej is rushed with several offers.

Next Digital Release slots full for 2024 Previous Kalki 2: The World Of Supreme Yashkin & Project K
