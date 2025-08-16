Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy

Top director Trivikram had a successful journey as a writer before his directorial debut. He worked for Nuvvu Naaku Nachav and Malleswari featuring Venkatesh in the lead roles. Trivikram is now working with Venkatesh after 21 years and he is directing Venkatesh in a film that was launched yesterday on a formal note. The film is said to be a family entertainer. We have some exclusive news about the film.

The film is said to be a dark comedy laced around family entertainment with a strong emotional drama. The film is inspired from the Netflix web series ‘Ozark’. Trivikram has been influenced by Ozark and penned a dark comedy. Trivikram is known for freemakes and this is a freemake of Ozark. The shoot commences in September and the final script of the film got locked. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.