x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy

Published on August 16, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
ETV Win’s Constable Kanakam: Mystery, Mastery
image
Trending News Today
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy
image
Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin

Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy

Top director Trivikram had a successful journey as a writer before his directorial debut. He worked for Nuvvu Naaku Nachav and Malleswari featuring Venkatesh in the lead roles. Trivikram is now working with Venkatesh after 21 years and he is directing Venkatesh in a film that was launched yesterday on a formal note. The film is said to be a family entertainer. We have some exclusive news about the film.

The film is said to be a dark comedy laced around family entertainment with a strong emotional drama. The film is inspired from the Netflix web series ‘Ozark’. Trivikram has been influenced by Ozark and penned a dark comedy. Trivikram is known for freemakes and this is a freemake of Ozark. The shoot commences in September and the final script of the film got locked. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.

Next Trending News Today Previous Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?
else

TRENDING

image
ETV Win’s Constable Kanakam: Mystery, Mastery
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy
image
Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Latest

image
ETV Win’s Constable Kanakam: Mystery, Mastery
image
Trending News Today
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh and Trivikram Film is a Dark Comedy
image
Buzz: Ramya Krishna in Allu Arjun’s Next?
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin

Most Read

image
Mahesh Goud Steps In: Rajagopal Reddy’s Remarks Put Congress on the Spot
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth’s 50-Year Cinematic Journey
image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look