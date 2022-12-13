Exclusive: Venkatesh’s 75th Film Locked

Victory Venkatesh is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turned quite choosy and is picking up realistic attempts. The landmark 75th film of the veteran actor is locked. Sailesh Kolanu who delivered HIT and HIT 2 will direct this stylish action thriller. The film would be the costliest attempt made in the career of Venkatesh. Venkat Boyanapally’s Niharika Entertainment that produced Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy will bankroll this prestigious big-budget film. This would be the second project for the production house.

What’s more interesting is that Venkatesh and Suresh Babu gave their nod for the film in the first meeting. This untitled film will be an attempt like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram for Venkatesh and the high-voltage action episodes would be the highlight of the film. An official announcement about the film is expected to be made very soon. Sailesh Kolanu is working on the script and the pre-production work commences soon. The shooting portions of this prestigious film will start next year.