Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Postponed Again

Tollywood young sensation Vijay Deverakonda has spent ample time on Kingdom. The film was announced for summer release and it is now moved for July 4th release. The team had to reshoot some of the episodes after the final edit was done. Gowtam Tinnanuri and his team shot the film extensively and there are length issues. After getting the crisp version, they headed for a reshoot. As per the update, the post-production work is pending and Anirudh wants more time for his work to be done.

Kingdom will not hit the screens as per the plan on July 4th and the release may be pushed to August. An official announcement will be made soon. Kingdom features Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashree Borse in the lead roles. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop in this high voltage action drama.