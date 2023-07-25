Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda’s new pan-Indian Project

Vijay Deverakonda tested his luck with Liger across the nation and the film ended up as a dud. The actor lined up three projects and all are of different genres. His romantic entertainer Kushi will release on September 1st and the film is carrying positive buzz. Top producer Dil Raju is now planning a pan-Indian film with Vijay Deverakonda and the project is locked. Mohan Krishna Indraganti will direct this big-budget attempt. The film is tentatively titled Jatayu.

The makers have been on a hunt for the lead actor and Vijay Deverakonda gave his nod recently. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon. The film will bet big on VFX work and the pre-production work of the film started recently. Vijay Deverakonda is also working for Parasuram’s film which is produced by Dil Raju. The top producer now locked Vijay Deverakonda for back-to-back films.