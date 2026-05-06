Exclusive: Vijay’s TVK Eyes Andhra Pradesh After Tamil Nadu Surge?

Tamil superstar Vijay has emerged as the biggest talking point in South Indian politics after TVK’s sensational performance in this week’s Tamil Nadu elections. Vijay now all set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

With TVK rapidly transforming from a fan driven movement into a serious political force, discussions have already begun about Vijay’s long term ambitions beyond Tamil Nadu. Among all neighboring states, Andhra Pradesh is said to be drawing special attention.

According to strong political buzz, Vijay is expected to first consolidate power and stabilize his government in Tamil Nadu. Once settled politically there, the next phase could reportedly involve expanding TVK’s influence into Andhra Pradesh with strategic backing from the National Party high command and election strategist Prashant Kishor. In Telangana, Vijay’s TVK will support present ruling party’s prospects. Prashant Kishor’s solid experience dealing with Telugu states will be a bonus to the initiative insiders say.

Political circles are actively discussing the possibility of a larger alliance taking shape in Andhra Pradesh over the next few years. The idea which waited till Tamilnadu outcome reportedly revolves around combining Vijay’s youth appeal and strong minority support base with existing anti-YCP and anti-NDA political currents.

Observers point out that Vijay already enjoys a strong following among youth, Christians, and sections of Dalit voters in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in coastal districts and urban centers. This is believed to be one of the major reasons why AP is being viewed as fertile ground for a future expansion experiment. Andhra Pradesh christian population is way more than Tamilnadu’s is a known fact.

Adding further, sources in political and film circles claim that a prominent Telugu film producer with deep political interest is informally trying to bring together dissatisfied leaders from multiple camps. A section of unhappy YSR Congress Party leaders are also said to be exploring future options after recent political setbacks. If all goes well, within an year we might see TVK entry in Andhra Pradesh.