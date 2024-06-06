Exclusive: Vishwak Sen turns Lady for his Next

Tollywood young actor Vishwak Sen is busy with several films. He gained a solid market among the young actors and he is experimenting with various genres. Slipping into a mass avatar, he tested his luck with Gangs of Godavari but the film received mixed response. He is busy with several films and Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Vishwak Sen will be seen in the role of a lady soon. Impressed with the script narrated by Ram Narayan, Vishwak Sen gave his nod and agreed to play the role of a lady. Ram Narayan earlier directed a comedy drama titled Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens will produce this untitled film and an official announcement will be made soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.