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Home > Movie News

Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?

Published on June 24, 2026 by swathy

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Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?

The ongoing percentage model implementation in the theatres across the Telugu states has become a point of discussions. The exhibitors have calmed down after the Tollywood bigwigs promised to settle the issue and implement the model by the end of June. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram have turned out to be a huge boost for the exhibitors in June. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that a theatre owner based in Hyderabad has scammed the makers of Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Going into the details, around 302 tickets were sold for the second show of Maa Inti Bangaaram on Saturday in Sai Baba Theatre, Shadnagar in Hyderabad. But the records sent to the producers showed that only 227 tickets were sold for the show. The exhibitors have been demanding a strict implementation of percentage model but after the incidents that took place above, are the Tollywood producers ready to trust the exhibitors when there are fake reports on the ticket sales. This has been happening since years despite several attempts made by the distributors and the producers.

The biggest shock is that Sai Baba Theatre, Shadnagar is managed by a major distribution chain that also operates big multiplexes. With a decline in the digital deals, the producers are left in a lot of stress. They are relying on the theatrical revenue but some of the exhibitors are sending fake collections and grabbing the revenue of the producers. The industry cannot demand transparency from producers while hiding transparency from theater owners.

Such incidents are happening all over and it is just not account manipulation. It is directly exploiting the producer. It is the producer who is keeping the theatre system alive and underreported ticket sale shown is a direct betrayal made by the exhibitors for their producers.

This is the major reason why all the leading and active producers of Telugu cinema are against the percentage system. A big debate is happening about how the Exhibitors are demanding a Percentage model when there is no transparency in showing the box-office numbers.

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