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Home > Movie News

Exhibitors Vs Producers: Crucial Meetings Held

Published on May 19, 2026 by swathy

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Exhibitors Vs Producers: Crucial Meetings Held

The percentage system has created a storm between the Tollywood producers and the exhibitors. A Film Chamber meeting chaired by D Suresh Babu has finalized an 18-member panel which includes six producers, six distributors and six exhibitors to clear all the problems and find possible resolutions at the earliest. The initial meetings made it clear that Ram Charan’s Peddi will not be impacted and this is a huge relief. Two meetings have been held recently with the 18-member panel.

A crucial meeting will take place tomorrow. The exhibitors are demanding the producers to introduce the percentage system with Peddi even if the percentage is less. With a lot of investments made, the producers are arguing to exempt some of the films from the new applicable rules that will be implemented later this year. The initial talks are not fruitful and more meetings will be held before the decisions will be taken. For now, the crucial meetings between the exhibitors and the producers are being held in the Film Chamber, Hyderabad.

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