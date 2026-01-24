x
Expected Release date of Chiranjeevi's Vishwambara

Published on January 24, 2026

Expected Release date of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara

Vishwambara is one of the costliest films made in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s career. To get the best output, the team has decided to push the film’s release. Chiranjeevi’s recent offering Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as a major hit during Sankranthi holiday season and the discussion is now going on about the release date of Vishwambara. The team is in plans to kick-start the promotions soon. The makers are considering a July 10th release for the film and the makers will make an official announcement very soon.

With a number of films lined up in summer and delay in the VFX work, Vishwambara is aimed for a July 10th release. Peddi is also slated for May release and Vishwambara will not head for a clash with the film. The makers are also in plans to close the digital deal at the earliest and announce the release date. Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambara is a socio-fantasy film and Trisha is the leading lady. MM Keeravani scores the music and UV Creations are the producers.

