Extortion case: Jacqueline deleted evidence from phone, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had deleted evidence from her cell phone, and also tried to leave the country.

The ED made this submission while opposing the actor’s bail plea in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to Rs 200 crore extortion matter involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an official said on Saturday.

The IANS is in possession of ED documents which confirm that she had deleted data from her cell phone.

“She admitted deleting crucial evidence on her phone and further had told others to delete the evidence which amounts to tampering of evidence. She also tried to flee abroad,” the ED has claimed.

The ED said that during the investigation it emerged that Jacqueline enjoyed the proceeds of crime which the main accused (Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul) obtained by the route of extortion from Aditi (wife of Shivinder Singh).

Jacqueline had knowledge of the criminal antecedents of the main accused — Sukash and Leena.

“She not only used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime herself but also shared that with her family members staying abroad while knowing very well that the money and gifts showered by Chandrasekar were nothing but proceeds of crime not earned by him through any genuine source. An amount of Rs 7,12,24,767 had been identified till now as proceed of crime and the same was attached,” the ED said.

The ED said that Jacqueline never cooperated with the investigation team, and only when confronted with evidence and statements, she had made disclosure.

Initially, Jacqueline denied that Chandrashekhar had purchased two cars for her parents but on December 12, 2021 she admitted it. She also stated that her sister had received $1,72,913 in her account.

Fernandez was granted interim bail. She has not been given regular bail. The court has extended her interim bail till the next date of hearing.