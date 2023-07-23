EXTRA-Ordinary Man FL: Script, Clapboard and Intense Nithiin

Nithiin 32, the upcoming tentatively titled film, starring actor Nithiin in the lead role, has completed almost 60% shoot. The upcoming film is set to be directed by Vamsi Vakkantham. Tollywood’s latest sensation Sreeleela is playing as the film’s female lead.

Today makers dropped an enticing first look to the intrigue of audience. In the poster, Nithiin dons an intriguing avatar and is seen with thick hair and beard with a serious look on his face, while another still in the poster shows the actor in calm mode without the beard.

Coming to more details on poster, the background appears to be script papers from a certain scene, with the clapboard visible in the front. Fans are surprised to see the actor in a different look. The film titled as EXTRA with the tag “Ordinary man” that’s adding to the intrigue.

Director Vakkantham Vamsi promises it will be out and out entertainer. He said “This is a character driven script, after Kick I think this will be in that zone. Nithiin will be playing never before seen role and he pulled off this role effortlessly. It’s going to be rollercoaster ride for the audience and surprises them.” These words from the writer and director raises the hype to next level.

Musical genius Harris Jayaraj score and tunes will be an added asset to EXTRA. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy under Sreshth Movies banner in collaboration with Aditya Movies and Entertainments. More details will be announced soon.

The film will be releasing worldwide in theatres on December 23rd, 2023.