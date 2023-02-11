Faction mindset of Jagan destroying future of youth, says Lokesh

The future of the State, particularly the youth, is getting destroyed with the faction mentality of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

Lokesh performed special poojas at the Lord Abhaya Anjaneya temple at SR Puram before beginning his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ on Saturday. Later, at the campsite on the precincts of the Lord Hanuman temple, Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of the Yadava community.

Since there is no assistance from the Government to set up small industries in the State, the future of the youth is thrown into oblivion, Lokesh said and added that the students from the Backward Classes (BCs) community are not getting their scholarships. Lokesh promised to take all necessary measures once the TDP forms the government again and women will be given special allocation of funds in the BC Corporation.

Observing that the BC Corporation was set up during the TDP regime only for the uplift of the community, Lokesh said that ” Jagan could not digest if the Yadavas got strengthened financially.”

“It is easy to talk about social justice, but it is very difficult to implement it,” Lokesh observed. Social injustice was done to the BCs after Jagan Reddy became the Chief Minister, he remarked.

The ST Colony residents also met Lokesh and narrated the problems that they are facing after the YSRCP came to power. They complained that they do not have permanent residence and that they are not getting any loans from the Government or ST Corporation.

“We are not getting even Pelli Kanuka (wedding gift) and the age for payment of pension is increased to 60,” they informed Lokesh.

The TDP general secretary addressed the locals without using a mike. “I am not a terrorist and the TDP never created any kind of problems to either Jagan or to his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy when they were on pada yatra during the TDP regime,” he recalled.

The Yuva Galam pada yatra suddenly picked up momentum with those who are walking along with Lokesh are seen showing more interest in the pada yatra. Lokesh is also seen exhibiting more interest in his programme.