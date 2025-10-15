Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a resounding blockbuster in Telugu and the film made big money during Sankranthi 2025. The film’s producer Dil Raju had plans to remake the film in Hindi. Anil Ravipudi who directed the original decided to stay away from the remake because of his commitments in Telugu. Dil Raju has paid an advance to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and he has sealed the dates of the actor for 2026. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Sankranthiki Vastunnam will be remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

This is completely untrue. Akshay Kumar watched Sankranthiki Vastunnam but he is not ready for the remake. He was strictly against the remake. Instead he is holding talks for one more film to be directed by Anees Bazmee and the film may be produced by Dil Raju. For now, the discussions are in the initial stages and Akshay Kumar has no plans to remake Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The actor has Haiwaan, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3 lined up.