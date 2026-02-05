x
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Fahadh Faasil locked for Venky’s Film?

Published on February 5, 2026 by nymisha

Fahadh Faasil locked for Venky’s Film?

Fahadh Faasil is in huge demand and this sensational actor is doing films in all the languages. Rumors are going on that he will be playing an important role in Victory Venkatesh’s next film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The shoot commences later this year. Anil Ravipudi has met Fahadh Faasil and narrated the plot to him recently. Fahadh Faasil agreed to do the film and the discussions are currently in the final stages. The team will make an official announcement very soon.

Rumors are also going on that Tamil actor Karthi is considered for the role which is untrue. Karthi was never considered or approached. Anil Ravipudi and his team started working on the final script and the shoot is expected to start after summer. Venkatesh will complete Trivikram’s film before summer. Fahadh Faasil too has several projects lined up and the team will work on the dates. Some big announcements from this film are expected in February and March.

