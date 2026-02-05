Fahadh Faasil locked for Venky’s Film?

Fahadh Faasil is in huge demand and this sensational actor is doing films in all the languages. Rumors are going on that he will be playing an important role in Victory Venkatesh’s next film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The shoot commences later this year. Anil Ravipudi has met Fahadh Faasil and narrated the plot to him recently. Fahadh Faasil agreed to do the film and the discussions are currently in the final stages. The team will make an official announcement very soon.

Rumors are also going on that Tamil actor Karthi is considered for the role which is untrue. Karthi was never considered or approached. Anil Ravipudi and his team started working on the final script and the shoot is expected to start after summer. Venkatesh will complete Trivikram’s film before summer. Fahadh Faasil too has several projects lined up and the team will work on the dates. Some big announcements from this film are expected in February and March.