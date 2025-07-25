Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has done many impressive films as a lead actor and in character driven roles. The actor’s character as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat was not powerful and failed to impress the audience. Fahadh Faasil in the past admitted that he is disappointed with the assignment. He even did not attend the promotions of the film. Once again, during an interview, Fahadh Faasil said that he failed with a big film without mentioning the name of Pushpa 2.

“I have failed with a big film in the last one year. So I don’t want to talk about the film. When something is not in your control, just leave it. Take your lesson” told Fahadh Faasil about Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fahadh Faasil is one of the highest paid South actors and apart from Malayalam, he is busy with films in Tamil and Telugu.