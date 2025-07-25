x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule

Published on July 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha Trailer: Visual Poem
image
Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song
image
Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
image
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament

Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule

Fahadh Faasil

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has done many impressive films as a lead actor and in character driven roles. The actor’s character as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat was not powerful and failed to impress the audience. Fahadh Faasil in the past admitted that he is disappointed with the assignment. He even did not attend the promotions of the film. Once again, during an interview, Fahadh Faasil said that he failed with a big film without mentioning the name of Pushpa 2.

“I have failed with a big film in the last one year. So I don’t want to talk about the film. When something is not in your control, just leave it. Take your lesson” told Fahadh Faasil about Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fahadh Faasil is one of the highest paid South actors and apart from Malayalam, he is busy with films in Tamil and Telugu.

Previous Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha Trailer: Visual Poem
else

TRENDING

image
Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha Trailer: Visual Poem
image
Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song

Latest

image
Fahadh Faasil says he failed with Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha Trailer: Visual Poem
image
Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song
image
Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
image
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
image
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
image
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree