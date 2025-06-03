Fake Land Pattas Distributed By Perni Nani During Elections

In the 2024 elections, a major controversy emerged very late in the Machilipatnam constituency. Former MLA and ex-minister Perni Nani and his associates are being accused of printing and distributing over 10,000 fake land ownership documents (pattas). Out of these, around 5,000 were handed out to locals with the promise of homes if they voted for YSRCP candidate Perni Krishnamurthy, also known as Kittu ,Nani’s son, who is also famous for his Instagram Reels. These documents even carried the photo of then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan, making them look official.

Many recipients believed the pattas were real. They were told they could use them to apply for home loans and construct houses. But when they approached banks and MRO offices, they were told the documents had no legal value. People say they were assured that once the YSRCP returned to power, houses would be built on those lands. Now, these families are left with worthless papers and broken promises.

Shockingly, these fake pattas were reportedly printed inside the Machilipatnam Tahsildar office itself, using old signatures of an official who had already been transferred. Land mentioned in the pattas includes roads, burial grounds, and even tank bunds, places not meant for construction.

While similar actions led to the arrest of former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, no such case was filed against Perni Nani. This raises serious questions about selective action by authorities and the Election Commission’s silence on the issue.

Local leaders and citizens have filed multiple complaints and even staged protests. One VRO was suspended, but no action has been taken against senior officials or political figures involved. People now urge the current TDP coalition government to investigate the scam and take strict legal steps against those who misused government machinery and cheated voters with fake land promises.