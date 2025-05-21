x
Fake Liquor Brands Scandal During YS Jagan Rule

Published on May 21, 2025 by nymisha

Fake Liquor Brands Scandal During YS Jagan Rule

During the YSRCP government’s tenure, a major liquor scandal emerged where counterfeit alcohol brands were created and sold at inflated prices. Just as we see imitation sarees and jewelry in markets, the liquor syndicate under YSRCP rule created duplicate alcohol brands with slightly altered names of popular products.

When YS Jagan came to power, his government first removed nationally and internationally recognized liquor brands from the state. They then introduced imitation brands with names that closely resembled the original ones, changing just one or two letters or words. This deceptive practice tricked alcohol consumers while generating massive profits.

The government-run Beverages Corporation bought these counterfeit products at significantly higher prices than the original brands.

For example:
– Original “Black Piper Premium Whisky” cost Rs. 696 per case
– Its imitation “Black Piper Gold Reserve Whisky” was purchased at Rs. 1,759 per case
– This created an artificial price difference of Rs. 1,063 per case

Similar tactics were used with other popular brands:

– “Bacardi Carta Blanca White” became “Bacardi Carta Blanca Ultra Platinum”
– “Mount Castle Premium Brandy” was copied as “Mount Castle Classic Brandy”
– “Mansion House French Brandy” was imitated as “Mansion House Chambers Superior Brandy”

The YSRCP liquor mafia created imitations of approximately 17 popular brands over five years. The corporation purchased these inferior products at prices 30-150% higher than the originals. Industry experts estimate that each counterfeit case generated illegal profits between Rs. 400-1,059.

Most of the distilleries producing these fake brands were reportedly under the control of YS Jagan’s associates, who had taken over many facilities through sublease arrangements. The primary conspirators were allegedly high-ranking government officials who deliberately inflated base prices to siphon public funds.

Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office Soon
