View all stories
Home > Politics

Fake Liquor Case Turns Explosive: Janardhan Rao’s Video Names Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Alleged Political Conspiracy

Published on October 13, 2025 by Sanyogita

Fake Liquor Case Turns Explosive: Janardhan Rao’s Video Names Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Alleged Political Conspiracy

Notices To Jogi Ramesh Over Attack on Chandrababu House

The fake liquor scandal in Andhra Pradesh has taken a shocking new turn. A sensational video featuring the prime accused, Addhepalli Janardhan Rao, reveals a series of explosive allegations that could shake the political landscape of the state. In the video, Janardhan Rao claims that during the YSRCP regime, former minister Jogi Ramesh directed the production of fake liquor. He alleges the operation was not just a criminal enterprise; it was a planned political conspiracy to discredit the newly elected TDP government.

“In April this year, Jogi Ramesh called me and asked me to restart liquor production,” Rao said. “He told me that if we could create a fake liquor racket under the TDP’s watch, it would tarnish the government’s image. Initially, I planned to set up in Ibrahimpatnam under his orders, but we started operations in Tamballapalle. I had taken liquor shops there, and Ramesh said it would give us an advantage.” According to Janardhan Rao, the minister promised financial help, claiming he would pull him out of debt if he agreed to the plan. Rao says Ramesh instructed him to rent a place under someone else’s name, arrange machinery, and begin manufacturing quietly. Once the setup was ready, Ramesh allegedly leaked information to the excise department himself, prompting a raid meant to make it appear as though the TDP government was protecting illegal liquor dealers. “Everything was done under his instructions,” Rao said. “He even planted media at the spot before the raid. It was all staged to defame the government. Once it was over, he told me not to come back from Africa, that everything had gone as planned.”

Rao claims he was betrayed afterwards, despite assurances of bail and protection. “He trapped me completely,” Rao said, adding that his trust in Ramesh as a friend from childhood cost him dearly. The revelations have caused political tremors. Opposition leaders allege this was a deliberate setup to create unrest and erode public trust in the ruling coalition. They point out that such a calculated plan could not have been executed without high-level backing.

Meanwhile, Jogi Ramesh has publicly denied the accusations, calling the video fabricated and claiming that Janardhan Rao was coerced into recording it. He has challenged his accusers, saying he is ready to take an oath at Tirumala temple alongside his family to prove his innocence. However, TDP leaders have mocked this “temple challenge,” saying the truth will be proven in the investigation, not by oaths. “The SIT will decide where the real oath must be taken in front of evidence, not cameras,” a senior TDP member remarked sarcastically.

Political analysts say this case has now spiralled far beyond a fake liquor scandal. It has turned into a high-stakes political showdown, with allegations of conspiracy, betrayal, and manipulation at the heart of it all. As the SIT prepares to probe deeper, one question looms large: was this truly a criminal plot gone wrong or a political game that backfired spectacularly?

