Fake Liquor Scandal Erupts in Andhra: Chandrababu Suspends Two TDP Leaders

Published on October 6, 2025 by nymisha

Fake Liquor Scandal Erupts in Andhra: Chandrababu Suspends Two TDP Leaders

A fake liquor racket unearthed in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district has shaken the political corridors of the state, forcing Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to act with lightning speed. The controversy, which began in the Tamballapalle constituency, has now blown into a full-fledged political storm.

According to officials, excise teams recently busted a large-scale counterfeit liquor network operating out of the Mulakalacheruvu region. The raids led to shocking discoveries of fake labels, duplicate bottles, and packaging materials stacked in secret units. Fourteen people were identified, ten arrested, and two retail outlets were affected. Andhra Wines in Pedda Tippasamudram and Rockstar Wines in Mulakalacheruvu were sealed.

The investigation pointed toward TDP’s local leadership. Acting swiftly, Chandrababu Naidu ordered immediate disciplinary action, suspending Tamballapalle TDP in-charge Dasaripalle Jayachandra Reddy and local leader Katta Surendra Naidu. “No act that damages the party’s image will be spared,” the Chief Minister reportedly told his team.

The key accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, a bar license holder from Vijayawada, allegedly masterminded the operation with the help of locals and workers brought in from Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Sources reveal that he has fled abroad, with police now considering Interpol assistance to trace him.

Adding intrigue to the case, Jayachandra Reddy, long seen as a controversial figure, is accused of having links with influential political families and overseas business ties. With the fake liquor trail now leading beyond state borders, the Chandrababu-led government appears determined to clean house and protect its reputation before the issue spirals further.

