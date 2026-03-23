Fake News: Anushka Sharma in Allu Arjun’s Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun is shooting for his upcoming movie directed by Atlee. The film titled AA22 is half done with the shoot and has four top actresses playing important roles. Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Jahnvi Kapoor will be seen in prominent roles in the film. From the past one day, there are speculations that Anushka Sharma has been chosen to play an important role in the film and she joined the sets of the rumor.

Anushka Sharma has been staying away from films for the past few years and she is currently residing in London. The news is just a rumor and the team of AA22 haven’t approached Anushka Sharma and the actress did not sign the film and did not join the sets. This is just a rumor that was started by someone and this was spread all over. Allu Arjun is on a break and he will join the sets of the film after March 25th in Mumbai. The shoot is expected to be concluded before September. Produced by Sun Pictures, this untitled film is aimed for summer 2027 release.