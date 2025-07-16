x
Fake News: Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel Project

Published on July 16, 2025 by swathy

Fake News: Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel Project

From the past couple of days, there are strong speculations that Ram Charan will soon team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a film. Most of the web portals carried the news which is untrue. Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel are having plans to work together but the project may not materialize soon. Ram Charan will complete the shoot of Peddi this year and he is in plans to complete one more project before he joins the sets of Sukumar’s film.

Ram Charan is on a hunt for the right director and speculations started that it is Prashanth Neel which is untrue. Prashanth Neel is completely focused on NTR’s Dragon and the film is aimed for June 2026 release. After this, Prashanth Neel has Salaar 2 with Prabhas and KGF: Chapter 3 with Yash. He will take a call on one of these projects as per the availability of Yash or Prabhas. For now, Prashanth Neel has no plans of taking up a new project. He has to complete KGF: Chapter 3 and Salaar 2 on a priority basis. Ram Charan is currently holding talks with several directors for his next film. Peddi releases in summer 2026.

