Fake Passport to Liquor Scam: Actress Monica Bedi Case Official Arrested Again

Published on May 19, 2025 by nymisha

Fake Passport to Liquor Scam: Actress Monica Bedi Case Official Arrested Again

In a surprising twist of fate, Krishna Mohan Reddy, recently arrested in the Liquor scam case, has been revealed as the same official who issued a fake passport to actress Monica Bedi over two decades ago. This connection has reignited public interest in the old passport fraud case.

Monica Bedi-Abu Salem Connection

Bollywood actress Monica Bedi, who also acted in telugu hit movies like Taj Mahal , made headlines when she fled abroad with her boyfriend, underworld don Abu Salem, and was later arrested there. What many might not know is that the fake passport enabling their escape was issued by none other than Krishna Mohan Reddy, who served as Kurnool tahsildar at that time. Adding to this strange coincidence, PSR Anjaneyu, then Kurnool SP, had verified this fraudulent document.

Passport Fraud

Back in April 2001, Krishna Mohan Reddy issued a false residence certificate to Monica Bedi under the fake name Sana Malik Kamal. This certificate falsely claimed she lived in Kurnool, which helped her obtain a passport. Using this document, Bedi fled to Portugal in 2002 with Abu Salem, who was a key figure in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Both were eventually caught by Portuguese authorities.

When investigators pulled at the threads of this case, they discovered that Kurnool had become a center for fake passport production. While the CBI questioned Krishna Mohan Reddy about his involvement, he managed to escape serious consequences by claiming he had issued the certificate based on a report from RI Mohammed Yunis. Krishna Mohan Reddy became a witness rather than an accused in that case.

Current Status of Officials Involved

PSR Anjaneyulu, who approved the passport as Kurnool SP, is currently in jail following his arrest in the Mumbai actress case. Meanwhile, Sanjay, who succeeded Anjaneyulu as Kurnool SP and exposed the passport fraud in August 2002, was recently suspended after the ACB filed a case against him for alleged misappropriation of funds during YS Jagan’s government.

