Family Audience Will Show Up For Ramabanam: Gopichand

Macho hero Gopichand and Sriwass are coming together for the third time with Ramabanam after the success of Lakshyam and Loukyam. The movie is releasing tomorrow. Gopichand spoke very confidently about the film in his interaction with Press.

Gopichand says the movie is different from their earlier films. “We are proud of our previous success but did not follow the same formula for Ramabanam. With Ramabanam, we wanted to elevate the experience for the audience by combining family drama and action in a unique way. It was packaged in a way we delivered a well-rounded and entertaining experience,” he says.

He rubbishes the theory that Family audiences are no longer interested in Family films.

“It usually takes some time for family audiences to start showing up at the theaters. Typically, we see them begin to come in from the second day of release and gradually increase in numbers as word of mouth spreads. At the end of the day, if the emotion connects, audience will watch films of any genre,” the actor said.

He also says Ramabanam is completely different from Loukyam. “Loukyam is a complete comedy entertainer. Ramabanam strikes a balance between all essential elements. It features the right proportion of action, comedy, and family emotions, making it a complete package for the audience,” the actor assures.