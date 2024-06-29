x
Fans urge Rajamouli about Mahabharata

Published on June 29, 2024

Fans urge Rajamouli about Mahabharata

Top director SS Rajamouli is a filmmaker with potential and he can handle any genre. He is the real pan-Indian director of Indian cinema and he is focused on his next film that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. After the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Rajamouli’s fans and film lovers have been taking social media platforms to urge the director to work on Mahabharata at the earliest. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi thriller directed by Nag Ashwin and it has a mythological touch and backdrop. The film is a blend of mythology and the future.

Rajamouli in the past announced that he would make Mahabharata in multiple parts and he is preparing for the film. Now after the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Rajamouli is rushed with requests about making Mahabharata at the earliest. Fans feel that Rajamouli is the perfect choice to handle the biggest mythological drama ever. Rajamouli is expected to focus on Mahabharata after he is done with the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s forest adventure.

