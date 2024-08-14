x
Home > Movie News

Fantastic advance bookings for Stree 2

Published on August 14, 2024 by ratnasri

Fantastic advance bookings for Stree 2

Hindi cinema has never seen such a dry spell. The audience are not turning up to theatres and even the films of stars are opening on a low note. Hindi cinema hasn’t witnessed so many flops like this year and the theatre industry is struggling badly. Kalki 2898 AD gave a relief for 3-4 weeks across the North Indian belt. On the Independence Day weekend, three noted films: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are releasing. Telugu film Double iSmart and Tamil film Thangalaan are the other releases during the weekend. Stree 2 is having fantastic pre-sales all over. The makers also planned special premieres tonight.

The initial bookings and the predictions say that Stree 2 will emerge as the biggest opener across the Hindi belt in 2024. The advance bookings are so good and the news is a huge relief for Bollywood. Going with the advance sales, Stree 2 will dominate the other Hindi releases Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. A positive word of mouth will do wonders for Stree 2. The film features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is the sequel for superhit horror film Stree. Amar Kaushik is the director and Maddock Films, Jio Studios are the producers of Stree 2.

