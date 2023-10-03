Farmers sacrifices will not go waste, says Bhuvaneswari

Making it clear that the sacrifices made by the farmers for building Amaravati will not go waste, Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday expressed confidence that the capital city of Amaravati will certainly move further.

Addressing those farmers who have come all the way from Amaravati to extend their support to her family, Bhuvaneswari called upon the party cadre to face boldly as the State Government is adopting all kinds of wrong methods. “The Government is moving in the wrong direction, and we have to face the situation boldly,” she said.

Thanking profusely to all those who solidly stood by her family in this crisis, Bhuvaneswari said that the solidarity expressed by all the sections of people has given a lot of encouragement to them. Alerting the people to be aware of the problems in retaining their votes, Bhuvaneswari said that vote is the weapon of all the people now.

Recalling how her husband Chandrababu used to explain each time the sacrifices made by the farmers in Amaravati, she expressed confidence that justice will be done for them. Thanking all those farmers who have come from Amaravati to extend their support to her family, Bhuvaneswari agreed with them that cases were foisted against Chandrababu only with political vengeance.

The farmers informed Bhuvaneswari that the police created a lot of hurdles for them on their way to Rajamahendravaram from Amaravati. They regretted that the State does not have a capital now and a lot of confusion has been created among the people in the name of three capitals.

Trying to repose confidence among them, Bhuvaneswari told them that Chandrababu will certainly come out with a clean record, she asked them to be confident and try to face the problems being created deliberately by this Government.