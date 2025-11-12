x
FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year

Published on November 12, 2025 by swathy

FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year

The First Day First Show celebration is no less grand than the festivities of fans for any major star. The makers of Andhra King Taluka, which features Ram Pothineni as a die-hard movie buff with cinema as its backdrop, are leaving no stone unturned. The first three songs from the film, directed by Mahesh Babu P, have already become blockbuster hits. Today, the First Day First Show song has been unveiled.

Composers Vivek & Mervin scored an electrifying mass track packed with pulsating beats. This thunderous dance number explodes with vibrant percussion and irresistible rhythm. Lyricist Dinesh Kakkerla beautifully captures the pure devotion and excitement of fans, expressing the passion that only true admirers of a mass hero can feel.

Adding a special touch, the track features vocals from Andhra King fans themselves, bringing an authentic energy to the number. Ram’s dynamic dance moves blend seamlessly with the song’s infectious mass appeal, making it a strong contender for the mass song of the year.

Starring Upendra as a superstar within the story and Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, the film celebrates movie mania in all its glory. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Andhra King Taluka races into theatres on November 28.

