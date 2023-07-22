Fear of losing power haunting Jagan, says Kanna

As the fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he has been stooping so low and resorting to personal criticism of the leaders from various Opposition parties, said former minister and TDP leader, Kanna Laxminarayana, on Saturday.

The condition of Jagan is so bad that except resorting to personal attacks on the leaders of Opposition parties, he could not claim that he has done something great for the State, remarked Kanna Laxminarayana while talking to media persons at the party headquarters. Jagan, who exploited his mother and own sister, shamelessly finding fault with others, the former minister said.

The Chief Minister is misusing the platforms of public meetings organised with public funds, he said. Is it not a fact that those who are now sailing with Jagan had earlier pointed fingers at him when his father, late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was the chief minister, Kanna Laxminarayana asked.

The Chief Minister is using highly objectionable language in the public meetings against women, farmers, students and even kids, he said. There are no instances of Jagan coming to the rescue of the farming community though the farmers are incurring heavy losses in agriculture, the TDP leader said.

Never in the past four years has the Chief Minister extended a helping hand to the farmers of tobacco, chilli and other commercial crops though they have been facing troubles due to lack of minimum support price, Kanna Laxminarayana observed. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are simply looting the State and all of them are scared of facing the public with a fear of being questioned, he said.

Kanna Laximinarayana demanded Jagan to come out with facts on what he has done to the State and people before approaching the public for votes. The people are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to send Jagan home, he added.