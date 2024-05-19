x
Fear Song From Devara: Anirudh Massy Tribute to NTR

Published on May 19, 2024 by ratnasri

Fear Song From Devara: Anirudh Massy Tribute to NTR

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan is playing key role. The film releasing in theatres on October 10th. Today, Anirudh thrilled fans with the highly anticipated first single from Devara, “Fear Song.” “Fear Song” is an electrifying track that elevates Devara.

NTR’s mass presence and the striking visuals send fans into a frenzy. This song is a tribute to NTR and the perfect birthday gift from the Rockstar. Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry crafted powerful lyrics to describe the Lord of Fear. The lyrical video dazzles with a blend of visually stunning shots from Devara and Anirudh’s infectious energy. The final shot in the video is a grand celebration of NTR’s fiery presence.

Anirudh delivers the song powerfully in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, while Santosh Venky provides vocals in Kannada and Malayalam. Moreover, the song’s release adds to the festive atmosphere of NTR’s birthday, amplifying the excitement and anticipation among his fans. The impressive production values, gripping visuals, and NTR’s commanding screen presence in the song have set high expectations for the rest of the album.

“Fear Song” promises to be a monumental hit, cementing its place in the hearts of listeners. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles.

