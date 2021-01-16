February and March crucial for Tollywood

Tollywood is left delighted with the response from the audience for the Sankranthi releases. The audience rushed to theatres to watch the films and all the films except Alludu Adhurs will end up in profits for the makers and the distributors. Most of the biggies are slated for summer release this year. With the theatres shut for eight months, the exhibitors are back to business and are delighted with the response in this season.

But February and March are quite crucial for the exhibition sector as the theatres should continue to screen films. To revive the business and return back to the good olden days, there should be ample number of films that should release during February and March. The exhibitors should settle financially well to prepare for the big summer 2021 season. Some of the renowned films should have their release during the season so that the theatres would screen films and generate revenues.

To bet big in summer, the exhibitors should stay in business in the next two months. Some of the filmmakers who wanted to head for a digital release are now making their minds for a theatrical release for their films. Uppena, Zombie Reddy are hitting the screens in February. A bunch of small films too will test their luck as they would get ample number of screens in the season.