Federation Strike: Tollywood Producers’ Shocking Decision

It came as a shock after the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation decided to hike the wages by 30 percent and they called for a strike today. Several film shoots came to a halt after this and the top producers have assembled in Film Chamber, Hyderabad to discuss a possible solution. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has released a press statement this evening saying that the workers who will work for Telugu films need not get registered in the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation.

All the skilled workers can work independently without any membership in the unions. The decision has been taken unanimously by the Telugu Film Chamber after the meeting. The statement also said that the film industry is in a tough phase and the wages of the workers or the employees is the highest in Telugu cinema when compared to other film industries. The producers are badly disturbed with the hike notice issued by the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation. Even there were no proper discussions that took place with the Telugu Film Chamber before calling for the strike. This is a huge shock for Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation.