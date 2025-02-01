Fighter in his own right ABV rewarded with nominated post

CM Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance Government has rewarded retired IPS officer, AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV) with AP Police Housing Corporation Chairman post. Govt issued GO announcing the appointment of ABV on Saturday. He will serve in the post for two years.

There has been a talk of AB Venkateswara Rao joining full time politics or being rewarded with a nominated post, since TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt rode back to power in AP. Making the gossips in AP’s power circles true, Chandrababu Sarkar entrusted him with AP Police Housing Corporation responsibilities.

An efficient but controversial officer, AB Venkateswara Rao hit headlines, when YSRCP first alleged favoritism by ABV, saying that the senior IPS has been working to protect the interests of TDP and sabotaging YSRCP.

Especially, YS Jaganmohan Reddy had been miffed with ABV, saying that senior IPS worked hand in glove with Chandrababu Naidu to damage YSRCP, during his tenure as AP Intelligence chief. The enmity of YSRCP towards ABV was so intense, YS Jaganmohan Reddy Govt hounded the IPS officer during YSRCP rule between 2019 and 24.

But a fighter in his own right AB Venkateswara Rao bravely took on a hostile YSRCP Govt. ABV succeeded in getting his suspension revoked, eventhough YS Jagan Govt left no stone unturned to trouble the officer. Finally, Jagan Sarkar has to come down and reinstate him, though it was just a day before his retirement.

However AB Venkateswara Rao’s destiny took a new turn, after TDP-BJP-JSP alliance rode back to power with stunning majority. Rewarding ABV for his daring and relentless fight against YSRCP dispensation, CM Chandrababu Naidu chose him for AP Police Housing Corporation chief post.