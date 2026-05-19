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Home > Movie News

Film Chamber Clears all Hurdles for Peddi Release

Published on May 19, 2026 by swathy

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Film Chamber Clears all Hurdles for Peddi Release

With Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi heading for release on June 4th in theatres, the exhibitors of Telugu states have been demanding a percentage model. A series of meetings have been held after a panel has been formed which includes producers, distributors and exhibitors. After conducting meetings, the panels have finally come to a conclusion. Ram Charan’s Peddi is heading for release on June 4th in theatres and the recent meetings are held to clear the hurdles for Peddi release.

“All the members unanimously agreed for the release of Peddi without any hindrance. For AP, if there is any enhancement of the tickets for Peddi, 7.5 percent would be paid. For premiere shows per show, the payment will be made as Rs 25000 for A center, Rs 15000 for B center and Rs 10000 for C center. The same will be applicable in Telangana if the ticket prices are hiked. All the Producers, Distributors and Exhibitors agreed for the implementation of the percentage system. The new percentage system will be decided before the release of the next big film or three weeks from now, whichever is earlier. All the movies which are more than 70 percent complete will be given a preferential percentage “, said the statement.

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TRENDING

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Film Chamber Clears all Hurdles for Peddi Release
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Film Chamber Clears all Hurdles for Peddi Release
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